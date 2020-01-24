Closings
Structure fire being investigated as arson near Skateland in Neosho

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — Wednesday evening just before 7:00 PM Neosho Fire Department were called to a residence on East 86 and Kodiak. The abandoned property, 12966 Kermann Lane, is just a few plots to the west of Skateland. Mutual aid was requested from Seneca Area Fire Protection District.

According to information obtained in a media release: The fire appeared to start upstairs and was quickly spreading to the rest of the structure.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted to investigate and is currently being looked at as possible arson.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this fire you are encouraged to call the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012.

Joplin News First

