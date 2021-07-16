Structure fire at house barely visible from street; No utilities connected to residence, cause of fire is under investigation

According to authorities, no utilities are connected at the residence, 3024 East 9th, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6:45 a.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire, 3000 block east 9th. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded.

Engine 3 makes the first observation on arrival, “single story structure, smoke showing, we’ll be out to make an attack.”

The address, 3024 east 9th, is just east of Harbor Freight. Trees and overgrowth make the home nearly impossible to see from the street. No one was in or around the structure. According to authorities there are no utilities activated at the residence.

In our cover image and beginning of our live video you can see firefighters on the roof with chainsaws, cutting a hole.

Fire was under control at 6:56 a.m. according to command. Fire was out at 7:19 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Joplin News First for breaking news at FSHP on our news tab. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss a story. Click here then choose us when you click.