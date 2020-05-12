Street sweeper rolls on I-49 in crash with semi trailer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 1:30 AM Jasper County dispatched Carthage Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance to a reported rollover crash on I-49 North of Carthage.

Upon arrival it was observed a commercial street sweeper had collided with the rear trailer of a tandem unit.

The driver of the street sweeper had been ejected out of the vehicle but it was reported he was awake and conscious. He was transported to an area hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing the crash and will update us as soon as possible.

MODOT Emergency Response set a traffic detour of all southbound traffic off of I-49 at Civil War Road.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carthage Police helped to control the traffic leading to the crash scene as the road was entirely blocked on the Civil War overpass.

The road way remained closed until around 3:45 AM.