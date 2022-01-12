Outdoor storm sirens testing in Joplin, part of monthly testing; These sirens are for outdoor warning, indoors use cell phone, local media or weather radio

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storm Sirens will sound in a test as part of the Joplin Emergency Management system. Remember storm sirens are for outside warning/hearing, not inside. Inside use a weather radio, your tv, phone or radio (local media).
JOPLIN STORM SIREN POLICY IN PART
Storm Sirens shall be activated when: (click here for full policy, including small print)
- The National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING, OR a trained spotter reports a tornado:
- In Jasper County, Missouri; Newton County, Missouri; or Cherokee County, Kansas
- AND the tornado path includes the City of Joplin
- Or the National Weather Service reports a storm system producing life threatening winds, AND the storm path includes the City of Joplin
SEVERE WEATHER SIREN ADDRESS LIST
- Missouri Southern State University
- 26th & Douglas
- 4 th & Adele
- Memorial Hall 8th & Joplin
- 12th & Highview
- 22nd & Illinois
- 26th & Jefferson
- 4th & High
- “F” & Sergeant
- 35th & Ruby Way
- 20th & Bird
- Patterson & Quincy
- 32nd & Texas
- 32nd & Maiden Lane
- Industrial Park – W Enterprise Drive
- 32nd & Black Cat Road
- Pheasant Run & Quail Ridge Drive
- 44th & Oak Lawn
- Swede Lane at Lift Station
- 32nd & Reinmiller
- 32nd & Prigmore
- 1311 Schifferdecker
- 3304 W. 1st
- N. Main & Dover Hill
- 4083 Coyote Dr.
- 50th & Main – Wildcat Glades
- 44th & McClelland Blvd. in the Park
- Silver Creek, Middleton/Ivy
- 25150 DeMott in Village of Airport Drive
- Willow/Birch in Village of Airport Drive
- 20th & Duquesne in Duquesne
- I-44 Rest Stop, MM2
- 5302 W 32nd, Fire Station #6
- Joplin Airport
- Newman Rd & Travis Acres Rd
