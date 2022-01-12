Outdoor storm sirens testing in Joplin, part of monthly testing; These sirens are for outdoor warning, indoors use cell phone, local media or weather radio

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storm Sirens will sound in a test as part of the Joplin Emergency Management system. Remember storm sirens are for outside warning/hearing, not inside. Inside use a weather radio, your tv, phone or radio (local media).

JOPLIN STORM SIREN POLICY IN PART

Storm Sirens shall be activated when: (click here for full policy, including small print)

The National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING, OR a trained spotter reports a tornado: In Jasper County, Missouri; Newton County, Missouri; or Cherokee County, Kansas AND the tornado path includes the City of Joplin

Or the National Weather Service reports a storm system producing life threatening winds, AND the storm path includes the City of Joplin

Missouri Southern State University 26th & Douglas 4 th & Adele Memorial Hall 8th & Joplin 12th & Highview 22nd & Illinois 26th & Jefferson 4th & High “F” & Sergeant 35th & Ruby Way 20th & Bird Patterson & Quincy 32nd & Texas 32nd & Maiden Lane Industrial Park – W Enterprise Drive 32nd & Black Cat Road Pheasant Run & Quail Ridge Drive 44th & Oak Lawn

Swede Lane at Lift Station 32nd & Reinmiller 32nd & Prigmore 1311 Schifferdecker 3304 W. 1st N. Main & Dover Hill 4083 Coyote Dr. 50th & Main – Wildcat Glades 44th & McClelland Blvd. in the Park Silver Creek, Middleton/Ivy 25150 DeMott in Village of Airport Drive Willow/Birch in Village of Airport Drive 20th & Duquesne in Duquesne I-44 Rest Stop, MM2 5302 W 32nd, Fire Station #6 Joplin Airport Newman Rd & Travis Acres Rd

