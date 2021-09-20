Storm knocks out power to more than 8,000 in Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Storm with winds up to 60 mph have darkened about 8,161 Liberty Utilities homes and businesses. No power including KSN/KODE tv studios.

Liberty Utilities state, “Crews are safely responding to scattered outages across our system following tonight’s severe weather. To report a power outage, please dial 1-800-206-2300. If you see a downed power line, stay far away and contact Liberty or dial 911. UPDATED TO ADD – We do not currently have estimated restoration times. Crews are following best safety practices to restore power across our system.“

TREES BLOCKING ROADS:

Norway, east of CC

Norway and Goldfinch

Dutch Elm and Eland Road (Walter Woods Area)

44th Street near Hidden Valley Ave

10:48 p.m. update Liberty Utilities.

FLOODED ROADS

East McCord and Washington

Crews are safely responding to scattered outages across our system following tonight’s severe weather. To report a power… Posted by Liberty Utilities Central on Monday, September 20, 2021

11:12 p.m. storm is still tracking into Newton and McDonald Co.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.