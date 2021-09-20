Storm knocks out power to more than 8,000 in Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Storm with winds up to 60 mph have darkened about 8,161 Liberty Utilities homes and businesses. No power including KSN/KODE tv studios. 

Liberty Utilities state, “Crews are safely responding to scattered outages across our system following tonight’s severe weather. To report a power outage, please dial 1-800-206-2300. If you see a downed power line, stay far away and contact Liberty or dial 911. UPDATED TO ADD – We do not currently have estimated restoration times. Crews are following best safety practices to restore power across our system.

  • TREES BLOCKING ROADS:
  • Norway, east of CC 
  • Norway and Goldfinch
  • Dutch Elm and Eland Road (Walter Woods Area)
  • 44th Street near Hidden Valley Ave
10:48 p.m. update Liberty Utilities.
  • FLOODED ROADS
  • East McCord and Washington

Crews are safely responding to scattered outages across our system following tonight’s severe weather. To report a power…

Posted by Liberty Utilities Central on Monday, September 20, 2021
11:12 p.m. storm is still tracking into Newton and McDonald Co.

