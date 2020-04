UPDATE: About 5:00 PM the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived, they are a part of the Springfield Fire Department. They examined the device and determined it to be some sort of explosive device. They removed it from the property to the south, through a fence several hundred feet away from homes.

Everyone nearby was asked by Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies to go inside of a vehicle or home incase there could be any showering of shrapnel or something falling from the sky.