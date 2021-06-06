Stolen vehicle rides guardrail, breaks off utility pole, plunges into steep ravine; Female driver flees scene, status unknown

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a one vehicle crash on Coyote Drive just north of I-44.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Joplin Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

The single vehicle crash occurred as the Tahoe traveled north on Coyote and struck the guardrail. Rode the guardrail until striking a utility pole, breaking it off, and then the vehicle plunged into a steep ravine.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us they are investigating the Tahoe as a stolen vehicle. They believe the driver was a female. However as EMS got to the vehicle the female driver fled the scene, her status is unknown.







Santa Fe Towing removed the vehicle from the steep ravine. The roadway was cleared to traffic about 7:40 p.m.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

