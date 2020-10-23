Stolen vehicle recovered, teen suspect in custody will face Felony DWI among other charges

Cpl Ketrina Jones tells us the public was very helpful in pointing officers in the right direction to locate the male on foot.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening before 6:00 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch was contacted regarded a vehicle theft in progress on the east side of town near 4th and McConnell.

The suspect, and the description of the their condition put Joplin Police on alert. They could be dealing with a driver under the influence.

Cpl Ketrina Jones of the Joplin Police Department tells us that one of their officers located the vehicle, a 2017 Cadillac CTS, and witnessed it driving erratically.

After a short pursuit the suspect driver traveling east on 4th swerved at Walnut Ave going up into a yard, through a fence, and barely missing the house.

The 17-year-old male fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away. No one was injured in the pursuit and crash. Cpl Jones stated that the public was very helpful in pointing officers in the right direction to find the male.

Cpl Jones says the male will face multiple charges including Felony-DWI. also charges related to the pursuit, tampering, property damage etc.

We will update our story here with more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department on Friday. Rosenberg Recovery and Towing removed the crashed vehicle from the scene.