Stolen Redings Mill Fire truck; possible suspect in custody

JASPER, Mo.— A pickup truck spray painted black with signs of red underneath was a clue Jasper Police Chief Chadwick Michael Karr took to inspect closer.

As he got closer to the truck along I-49 shortly after 3:30 PM it became a pursuit.

Eventually going south from Jasper on 130 to Baseline. Then the Redings Mill Chevy 3500 pickup went off road 1/4 mile East of I-49 and Baseline into a field.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies launched a drone. A perimeter has been set. K9 were arriving and a search for a single white male who has on foot from the vehicle.

Already a possible suspect is in custody as of 4:30 PM