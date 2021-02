NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 PM reports near Miami, Oklahoma, that an Oklahoma Highway Patrol into was stolen.

It was immediately reported traveling east I-44 near 315 mile marker and being pursued.

Speeds up to 150 mph.









Missouri authorities met the stolen OHP unit at the state line.

The pursuit ended. However Troopers from from Oklahoma and Missouri were injured.

Developing more information now.

Shannon Becker will be live from the scene.