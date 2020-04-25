Stolen Mustang crashes into tree and occupants flee on foot

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy happened to be coming onto shift at 7:00 PM and noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen vehicle from Casey’s on north Main Friday morning. The Deputy observed the Red Mustang pull into an address in the 2700 block of South Minnesota. NOTE: This was not a pursuit, just an observation by the officer.

According to witnesses the Red Mustang with two occupants quickly reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed north of the residence on Minnesota. However leaving one door open. That door caught a tree making a loud crash! The force of the crash threw both occupants out of the car .

“Both people in the car were thrown out, they looked hurt. She (passenger) just laid there in the road. But then they got up and ran in different directions.” Eyewitness who asked to remain unnamed

Joplin Police arrived searching the neighborhood and along the assistance of K-9 Unit Ax located the male driver hiding in the 2600 block of South Iowa under a trailer. After a few warnings the male did not come out so Ax retrieved the suspect.

A non-emergency ambulance was then summoned and transported the adult male to an nearby hospital to be treated for injuries related to a bite wound and also injuries those that could be comparable to a car crash.

The female passenger was not located as of news time.

Joplin Police are not sure how long the man will be at the hospital or what charges he could face. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The vehicle was secured by Rosenberg Recovery & Towing.

