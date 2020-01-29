Stolen minivan T-boned by Joplin school bus; Vehicle was warming up with keys

There were two children on the bus however no injuries, parents picked them up at the scene

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crash occurred this morning around 6:40 AM near the intersection of Deer Drive and Coyote Drive on the edge of the Joplin city limits. Traffic was not cleared to move until 8:15 AM. The area was processed as a crime scene as the occupant(s) of the stolen minivan fled on foot.

Sgt Thomas Bowen of the Joplin Police Department tells us exclusively that earlier this morning a 2011 maroon minivan was reported stolen in Joplin. The owner had the vehicle warming up and running at the curb of their residence. Stolen van was immediately reported.

Officers located the van near 32nd and Schifferdecker. They did not pursue it [lights and sirens]. It traveled south on Coyote. As officers approached Love’s traveling south on Coyote they came upon the crash.

Vehicle will be processed for evidence and fingerprinted. There were items left behind in the vehicle as person(s) fled. Sgt Thomas Bowen, Joplin Police Department

Two children were on the bus. No one was injured. Parents picked up the children at the scene. We have reached out to the Joplin School District for more information on the driver. We have not been updated yet.

Sgt Bowen tells us that the occupant(s) of the minivan fled on foot. It’s not known if there are one or two persons. They are searching the area and have towed the van to gather evidence., IE fingerprints, he tells us. There were items left behind in the vehicle as well.

If you have any information please contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency number. 417-623-3131, press 0. Ask to speak to the officer on duty, saying you have information regarding today’s school bus crash.

NOTE: Continually updating story, the minivan was warming up with keys inside. Owner contacted police immediately. Vehicle had a tracking device.