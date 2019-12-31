Stolen church van leads police on pursuit

MISSOURI to OKLAHOMA — About 6:30 AM Monday morning Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy was alerted to a church van that was acting suspicious at a local McDonald’s.

It was observed the van had pry marks on the drivers door.

The Newton Sheriff’s Deputy followed the silver Wheaton First Baptist passenger van west on MO-86 out of Neosho. Near Falcon Road after observing a traffic infraction the Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over the van and it failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated. By this time it was 6:50 AM and speeds were topping 85 MPH traveling westbound on State Hwy K towards Seneca.

We called Seneca Police Chief James Altec for comment Monday morning . He tells us he had two officers that were involved.

“They laid spike strips completely across K Highway. It’s the kind of road that has no shoulder and these deep ditches on each side. You really have no choice but to hit the strips or roll it into the ditch. So he hit those strips good on K.”

After hitting the strips and flattening tires he slowed down through town (see Chris Zumwalt video) it really wasn’t high speed anymore. South to the roundabout and then west on US-60.

“Right past the Oklahoma line at Cayuga he went off road and tried to run but they took him into custody quickly,” Chief Altec stated.

Jerry Rowe, age unknown, of Noel, Missouri, was taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities shortly after 7:00 AM.

Ottawa County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office are currently repairing their jail due to an electrical fire last month so he was transported to Vinita, Oklahoma, to the Craig County, Oklahoma, jail. There he will wait for possible paperwork from Newton County, Missouri.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office tells our colleague Erin Sullivan that a warrant for felony tampering and felony resisting is being prepared for Rowe to bring him back to Missouri.

Additionally Barry County have outstanding felony warrants for Rowe. However we did not contact them as of news time.