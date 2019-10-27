Stolen 15-passenger van, driven by teen, leads police on high-speed chase

Large white van is stolen out of Bolivar, and was being driven by a juvenile Sgt William Davis tells Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Numerous reports around 1:00 AM stating a high-speed chase was winding through Joplin early Sunday morning. And the vehicle was witnessed to be a white van?

Click to enlarge. Van stolen out of Bolivar, Mo. Notice the spiked tires.

1:13 AM #JLNtipstervid from 7th and Schifferdecker (see video) proved it to be true. A white 15-passenger van was being pursued north from west 7th. But the van had already been spiked many times.

The pursuit ended at N Schifferdecker and West A street when the lone occupant, driver, fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Joplin Police detained the individual.

Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tonight tells us as much as he can, but it’s limited information since this was a juvenile, driving a stolen van out of Bolivar, Mo.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit we are told. Not sure exactly where it began but possibly along Maiden Lane south to 32nd west to Schifferdecker north. Joplin Police provided support and also spikes along Schifferdecker at 20th, 13th, 7th.

This began earlier Saturday as a second juvenile, age unknown, surrendered to Joplin Police saying that they were in a stolen van, but wanted to be taken into custody.

So now two juveniles are in custody related to this stolen van. However only this final one is related to tonight’s pursuit. It goes without saying after the juvenile surrendered earlier Saturday numerous agencies have been seeking this white van.

We always update our stories on FourStatesHomePage and our Joplin News First tab. We will have more information as it becomes available from authorities.