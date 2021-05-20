State of Missouri gives the green light to Green Light Medical Marijuana Dispensary, opening Joplin and Springfield locations Friday morning at 10

JOPLIN, Mo. / Springfield, Mo. — Missouri paved the way for medicinal marijuana use in 2020 legislation. Since then it’s been a long process of granting grow permits, business licenses, storefronts being built and now waiting on final inspections and commencement by the state of Missouri.

Casey Efting, Director of Retail Operations, Green Light Dispensary, tells us in a private message Thursday, “We just received our commencement letter and will be opening the Greenlight locations in Joplin and Springfield this Friday at 10:00 a.m.”

“We have 6 – 8 strains of flower, with a few more options in pre-roll. Plenty of gummies, drinks, vapes, carts…”

Even though their name says they’re ‘green‘ they are experienced in opening and operating dispensaries. With nearly 20 locations they also operate one in Branson.

