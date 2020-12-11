House Fire Overnight; State Fire Marshal Requested to Investigate

Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 12:00 midnight, Friday, Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire, visible flames, 111 North Moffet.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

First arrival Joplin Fire declared this would be a defensive fire. Flames visible from upper floor.

The entire roof is now gone. Flames destroyed the upper portion of the 3-story residence.

Fire declared under control at 1:30 AM.

State Fire Marshal was requested to respond.

The investigation continues now.

No firefighters were injured fighting the fire. The residence was vacant. No one was located inside the structure.

