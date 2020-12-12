State Fire Marshal investigates House Fire in Seneca

SENECA, Mo. — Just before 9:00 AM Saturday, Newton County Central Dispatch received reports of a structure fire just east of Downtown Seneca, 1008 Frisco Street.

According to Seneca Police Chief James Altic his officers arrived and it was “just blazing.”

Seneca Fire Department, Seneca District Fire, Redings Mill, Neosho Fire, Wyandotte Fire all were requested to respond.

Initial reports received by officers and firefighters stated people could possibly be inside the residence. However after an interior search no one was located. Even the dog got out safely.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to respond for investigation.

More details as they become available from Seneca Fire Chief Darren King.

