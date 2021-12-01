State Fire Marshal assists Carthage Fire with investigation, resident flown critical to hospital

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a fire near Central and Bois D’Arc St. A trailer home with smoke showing.

Carthage Lt Chad Dininger tells us that the fire dept arrived, while working to put out the fire located a man inside the residence.

He was transported to Springfield with critical injuries. There is no current update on his condition.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was summoned to assist in the investigation of the fire.

Carthage Police Detectives are on scene as East Central is blocked between MO-96 and River.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.