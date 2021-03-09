Stabbing in Murphysburg Neighborhood, Victim Rushed to Hospital; Man Taken into Custody at the Crime Scene

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before midnight Monday night Joplin Police were alerted to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Byers.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance responded.

Crime Scene tape zig-zags across cars and fenceposts making it impossible to walk down the sidewalk or road along with all the flashing of lights.

TIPSTERS TELL US…

“Hey what’s going on on Byers?? Lots of cops and sirens.” A.E.

“A stabbing on 2nd and Byers.” T.K.

“Police tape going up on 2nd and Byers.” W.E.

Cpl. Jared Swann tells us that it was a stabbing. One male victim was transported to an area hospital. Extent of injuries was not known.

According to radio reports the victim was transported Priority One Trauma to an area hospital.

Cpl Swann said he believes the stabbing occurred somewhere in the street. “We have one person in custody. Detectives will continue the investigation.”







No names are being released at this time.

