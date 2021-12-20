Springfield Police seeking man who fired at officers during traffic stop and fled, considered armed and dangerous

Talon Williams, 29, is a known Parole Absconder, state SPD.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Dept release details regarding a traffic stop early Monday morning near N Kansas Expressway and W Hovey.

“SPD officers stopped a vehicle occupied by Talon J. Williams., w/m 29, a known parole absconder, at 1451 N. Kansas Expressway in the early morning hours of Dec 20. Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire. His vehicle has been recovered but Williams is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.”

No officers were injured.

They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them: 417.864.1810 or call 911.

