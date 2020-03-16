Springfield Police Officer killed in the line of duty; Ofc. Christopher Walsh was 32 years old

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area agencies and police departments extend their condolences to the Springfield Police Department regarding an officer killed overnight in Springfield. Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at an E Chestnut Expressway gas station.

“Chris died a hero, rushing in without regard to his own safety to protect members of his community. His courageous actions serve as an example to us all,” said Chief of Police Paul Williams.

Chris was 32 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Officer Walsh is a Springfield native. He graduated from Glendale High School before attending Ozark Technical Community College where he completed the EMT-B course.

Officer Walsh served with the Springfield Police Department since 2016 and was assigned as a patrol officer after graduating with the 68th Academy. He was also an Army veteran, active in the US Army Reserves for 10 years.

Remembering Fallen Officer Christopher Walsh: Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our Officer Christopher Walsh who died in the line of duty after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway.

The information being released this morning are the confirmed facts we have available at this time and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

On March 15, 2020, at 11:24 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Battlefield Rd. and Lone Pine Ave. regarding a shooting. While en route, multiple shooting calls were received, including one at 2100 S Ingram Mill and another at Sunshine and Hwy 65.

Another call came in at 11:43 and officers were dispatched to the Kum & Go located at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway regarding another shooting. We believe one individual is responsible for each of these incidents. Callers at the Kum & Go reported a vehicle crashing at the scene and an armed suspect entering the store and shooting customers and employees.

Officer Josiah Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh were first to arrive and were immediately fired upon by the suspect.

Other responding officers arrived, removed the two injured officers and made entry into the store where they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the scene, they also located three other deceased individuals and one person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital where they are being treated. Next of kin for the victims have not been notified yet.

The suspect has not yet been positively identified.

Unfortunately, Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and passed away at the hospital.

Officer Josiah Overton sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officer Overton has been with SPD for two years and Officer Walsh was with SPD for three and a half years and was a U.S. Army veteran who remained active in the Army Reserves.

Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions. We ask that you respect their families’ privacy at this time. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the officers’ families and the members of the Springfield Police Department.

Case number: 20-9760

