Springfield Mercy surgery center closed Friday after female employee was stabbed

Police say it was a domestic situation, the suspect was arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mercy Surgery Center in Springfield on National and Seminole was closed after a stabbing incident Friday morning. All scheduled surgeries were canceled.

Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann told Ozarksfirst the Surgery Center would be closed all day.

The suspect was located. However the area became a crime scene and police needed to process and collect evidence.

Springfield Police Lt. Steve Schwind says that at 7:15 a.m. Friday a woman was stabbed and taken to the emergency room. Lt. Schwind says the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

The female victim is an employee of Mercy, in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody around noon Friday.

