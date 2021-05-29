Springfield Bomb Squad summoned to Seneca; Pipe bomb neutralized on site by Springfield Fire Department

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Chief James Altec tells us one of his patrol officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday evening at US-60 and MO-43 on the south side of town.

During the stop events unfolded where Ofc. Housely arrested the driver for DWR. During search after arrest narcotics were located and also a pipe bomb.



Ofc. Housely tells us he knew immediately what it was when he saw it.

Seneca Police requested the assistance of the Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad. They arrived at 11:29 p.m. and quickly determined it was a homemade explosive device. Decision was to remotely neutralize bomb on the scene, which is protocol as we have seen in the past.

“Fire in the Hole!” at 11:55 p.m. as the device was neutralized remotely near the rear of the vehicle. “They use the SUV as a shield,” Ofc. Housely told us just before you hear the explosion and see smoke in our live video.

The adult male driver will face narcotics charges, DWR and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device. He was transported to the Newton County jail awaiting formal charges filed.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by Seneca Police.