Spring Has Arrived, the Vernal Equinox

JOPLIN, Mo. — Happy Vernal Equinox! Or rather Happy Spring! Today at 5:37 AM local time. On the equinox, day and night are nearly equal, as the sun rises at almost exactly due east, and falls near due west.

It’s the #FirstDayofSpring! In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox (aka spring equinox or vernal equinox) occurs when the Sun crosses the equator line, heading north. This event marks the start of spring in the northern half of the globe. The Chacoan people were close observers of the skies and seasonal cycles, and their observations gave them the invaluable ability to time their agricultural and ceremonial events, which were central to their survival. Today, Puebloan descendants carry on many of these same traditions. Image: Sunlight streams through stone opening at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. NPS Davis SpringEquinox Image courtesy National Park Service

Just because it’s the first day of spring doesn’t mean winters cold temperatures are finished. Low temps will be below freezing all weekend in the Joplin area.

“The UMass Sunwheel is a solar calendar made up of a stone circle, like England’s famous Stonehenge. Also like Stonehenge, the Sunwheel’s standing stones mark the location of the rising and setting sun during equinoxes and solstices. This unique calendar circle has hosted public events celebrating the change of seasons since 1997.” UMass Amherst Sunwheel

UMass Amherst astronomer Prof. Stephen Schneider will be live streaming from the university’s sunwheel on Saturday at sunrise and sunset for the spring equinox. Click here for their educational live video at sunset, 5:37 PM local time in Joplin, login early though.

2020 Sunwheel Winter Solstice Thank you Prof. Steven Schneider hosting our annual Winter Solstice lecture/webinar at the Sunwheel. Special thanks to Prof. Daniela Calzetti and grad student Sarah Betti for co-hosting the webinar. This recording covers the astronomical cause of the solstice, a video of the sunset and surise alignments, as well as a Q&A session on seasonal positions of Earth, sun and moon, and the design of the Sunwheel. Posted by UMass Amherst Astronomy Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

This is their Winter Solstice 2020 video. Look for the live videos at the link Saturday.