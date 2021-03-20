Spring Has Arrived, the Vernal Equinox

JOPLIN, Mo. — Happy Vernal Equinox! Or rather Happy Spring! Today at 5:37 AM local time. On the equinox, day and night are nearly equal, as the sun rises at almost exactly due east, and falls near due west.
Just because it’s the first day of spring doesn’t mean winters cold temperatures are finished. Low temps will be below freezing all weekend in the Joplin area.
EDUCATIONAL VIDEO FROM SUNWHEEL
“The UMass Sunwheel is a solar calendar made up of a stone circle, like England’s famous Stonehenge. Also like Stonehenge, the Sunwheel’s standing stones mark the location of the rising and setting sun during equinoxes and solstices. This unique calendar circle has hosted public events celebrating the change of seasons since 1997.” UMass Amherst Sunwheel
UMass Amherst astronomer Prof. Stephen Schneider will be live streaming from the university’s sunwheel on Saturday at sunrise and sunset for the spring equinox. Click here for their educational live video at sunset, 5:37 PM local time in Joplin, login early though.
2020 Sunwheel Winter Solstice
Thank you Prof. Steven Schneider hosting our annual Winter Solstice lecture/webinar at the Sunwheel. Special thanks to Prof. Daniela Calzetti and grad student Sarah Betti for co-hosting the webinar. This recording covers the astronomical cause of the solstice, a video of the sunset and surise alignments, as well as a Q&A session on seasonal positions of Earth, sun and moon, and the design of the Sunwheel.Posted by UMass Amherst Astronomy Department on Monday, December 21, 2020
This is their Winter Solstice 2020 video. Look for the live videos at the link Saturday.