Spring Carnival final weekend at Northpark Mall; Evans United Shows wraps up Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The final few days of the Spring Carnival of Evans United Shows at the Northpark Mall. Games, funnel cakes, hotdogs, cotton candy, the lights! Their final day is Sunday.

RIDE COUPONS: All rides take 3 or more coupons

Individual Coupons: $1.25 each

Discount Coupons: 20 coupons for $20

Super Discount Coupons: 50 coupons for $45

ARMBANDS: Armbands are $25 per person and per session

$25 per person – Unlimited Riding, Weeknights: 6pm to 10pm (1 session)

Saturday & Sunday: 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 10pm (2 separate sessions)

NOTE: Carnival Hours and Armband Specials are Weather Permitting & Subject to Change.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF