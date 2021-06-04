Spring Carnival final weekend at Northpark Mall; Evans United Shows wraps up Sunday

by: Shannon Becker

Posted:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The final few days of the Spring Carnival of Evans United Shows at the Northpark Mall. Games, funnel cakes, hotdogs, cotton candy, the lights!  Their final day is Sunday.

RIDE COUPONS: All rides take 3 or more coupons

  • Individual Coupons: $1.25 each
  • Discount Coupons: 20 coupons for $20
  • Super Discount Coupons: 50 coupons for $45

ARMBANDS: Armbands are $25 per person and per session

  • $25 per person – Unlimited Riding, Weeknights: 6pm to 10pm (1 session)
  • Saturday & Sunday: 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 10pm (2 separate sessions)

NOTE: Carnival Hours and Armband Specials are Weather Permitting & Subject to Change. 

