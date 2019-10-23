Spooky and fun night hike at Wildcat Glades

All ages spooky night hike about the strangest critters in the glades *Hikes begin every 7-10 minutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday and Saturday evening Wildcat Glades Friends Group, Ozark Gateway Audubon and Missouri Department of Conservation are hosting an educational and fun night hike: Strangest Things on the Glades.

*Hikes begin every 7 – 10 minutes

Join us for an all ages event and come see how our native plants and animals do the strangest things just to survive on the glades!



We will have some indoor activities, a night hike, coco/ cookies and a hay ride. This is a “spooky” event but is kid friendly, you never know what you might see on the glades. Guided hikes in groups no more then 20 participants will be lead every 7-10 minutes.



There is no registration required for this event! (CLICK here to visit their e-vite on FB)

It’s free and for all ages. Meet at the Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center. This spooky night hike is educational too!

The video is take on the hit series kids and families love, Stranger Things! Starring our Joplin News First expert Naturalist for all things animal and outdoors, Lauren Copple.

For more detailed information or answers to questions click the link to their event page.