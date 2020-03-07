Speeds topping 100+ mph in police pursuit, suspected DWI driver now sits in Newton County jail

Suspected DWI driver exited vehicle, attempted to flee, but was taken into custody quickly by NCSO Deputies

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies confirm with Joplin News First, 38.5 mile marker northbound, was the end of a police pursuit. The grey Toyota Camry was traveling southbound. But the pursuit ended on the east side of the northbound lanes. The vehicle had crossed over the northbound lanes onto the east side of the roadway near the treeline.

Friday night into Saturday morning Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were on alert for DWI drivers through a special grant. About 2:35 AM a suspected impaired driver was located near MO-43 and State Highway U, on the north side of Seneca. When deputies attempted a traffic stop the vehicle fled north on MO-43.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies confirm speeds topping 100+ mph during the pursuit. According to radio traffic the suspect vehicle was blacked out during portions of the pursuit, meaning it’s lights were turned off.

PATH OF THE PURSUIT , 2:35 AM – 2:49 AM

MO-43 & State Highway U, traveling north

MO-43 to I-44, traveling eastbound

I-44 to I-49, traveling southbound

38.5 mile marker southbound the suspect vehicle crossed over the northbound lanes and then traveled off the east side of the roadway into the edge of the treeline. Deputies stated the driver fled on foot before the vehicle came to a stop. Driver was taken into custody quickly about 2:49 AM.

The male driver is in custody and will be transported to the Newton County jail. It’s thought there was a passenger and Deputies were searching the area along Jaguar shortly after 3:00 AM. It’s unknown if the passenger was located.

No one was injured in the pursuit. The male suspect was taken into custody uninjured. The suspect vehicle appeared undamaged as it was driven and loaded onto the Metro Towing rollback.

















We will update our story here on our Joplin News First tab on Four States Home Page with more information from Newton County Sheriff’s Office as it becomes available.