Southwest Missouri Amber Alert canceled; Children located safe

Missouri State Highway Patrol release information overnight that the non-custodial mother is in Oklahoma custody and the children are safe

UPDATE: SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the Amber Alert for two kids who were reported missing from McDonald County. The patrol posted the cancellation around 12:30 A.M. Friday.

Officials found the two children in Miami, Oklahoma. They are both safe and a suspect has been taken into custody.

AMBER ALERT 2020-4 CANCELLED.

ORIGINAL: SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing McDonald County Children.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert for 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron of Southwest City.

Authorities say they are with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez, who is the children’s non-custodial mother.

She allegedly assaulted a female who was watching the children and took them from the home.

An original suspect vehicle of a 2009 red Ford Flex was found in Stroud, Oklahoma this afternoon with the children’s grandmother inside.

The children and suspect were not in it so, a new vehicle is now added to the search.

Authorities are looking for a cream Kia Soul, with unknown Oklahoma tags.