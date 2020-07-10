Southwest Missouri Amber Alert canceled; Children located safe

UPDATE: SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the Amber Alert for two kids who were reported missing from McDonald County. The patrol posted the cancellation around 12:30 A.M. Friday.
Officials found the two children in Miami, Oklahoma. They are both safe and a suspect has been taken into custody.
ORIGINAL: SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing McDonald County Children.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert for 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron of Southwest City.
Authorities say they are with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez, who is the children’s non-custodial mother.
She allegedly assaulted a female who was watching the children and took them from the home.
An original suspect vehicle of a 2009 red Ford Flex was found in Stroud, Oklahoma this afternoon with the children’s grandmother inside.
The children and suspect were not in it so, a new vehicle is now added to the search.
Authorities are looking for a cream Kia Soul, with unknown Oklahoma tags.