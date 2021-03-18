Some Rivers and Creeks are Rising; MoDOT Travelers App has Active Links to Road Closings Joplin News First by: Shannon Becker Posted: Mar 18, 2021 / 01:38 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 18, 2021 / 01:38 PM CDT Spring River is expected to crest sometime Thursday afternoon. SPRING RIVER AT WACO, CLICK TO SEE ACTIVE HYDROGRAPH SPRING RIVER AT CARTHAGE, CLICK TO SEE ACTIVE HYDROGRAPH FIVE AREA ROADS CLOSED AS OF THE LATEST UPDATE(S) POSTED TIME HERE. Download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. CLICK HERE FOR iOS/APPLE orCLICK HERE FOR ANDROID You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.