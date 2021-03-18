Some Rivers and Creeks are Rising; MoDOT Travelers App has Active Links to Road Closings

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Kansas Police Department release information regarding an arrest on Tuesday in their city.

PITTSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT — On Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021, at approximately 6:30 PM, a law enforcement officer on routine patrol in the area of the 1800 block of N. Joplin St., in Pittsburg, observed what they believed to be an argument between a male and a female at a vehicle stopped in the westbound lane on 18th St., in which both subjects were yelling at each other. The officer turned around to investigate the incident further, but the female got into the vehicle and left the area, heading westbound toward Elm St. before the officer was able to make it back to 18th St. The officer then made contact with the male, who was walking westbound toward Elm St. to follow up with them about the apparent argument. The officer recognized the male subject as that of 28-year-old Kaleb F. Gudgen, of Pittsburg, and knew that Mr. Gudgen held an active warrant for his arrest through the Crawford County District Court for probation violations.