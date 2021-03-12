Sole Suspect in Bizarre Murder Case is Dead; Victim was Decapitated in Missouri, Partial Remains Located in Arkansas, 300 Miles Away

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Five months ago, October 2020 a Missouri man, Aaron Goodwin, 38, became the sole suspect in the death of his mother near Nevada, Missouri. And he then disappeared. Thought to be in the Hot Springs, Arkansas area. He was listed as most-wanted by some law enforcement agencies until today.

This week the remains of Aaron Goodwin were located by hikers in a wooded area outside of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Police believed early on that he committed suicide, but the investigation was still treated as a suspect at large.

Aaron Goodwin was never located for questioning regarding his mother’s murder. He was never charged. Autopsy results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab say his manner of death was ruled to be suicide.

300 block of Columbia Hills Street, Hot Springs, where hikers discovered the remains that are confirmed to be that of Aaron Goodwin, Deerfield, Missouri.

The victim Connie Goodwin, 63, was found deceased in her Missouri home on October 28, 2020. She was a victim of homicide.

Authorities say the body had been decapitated. The following day partial remains were located 300 miles away in the back of a pickup at a Walmart in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

It was determined the owner of the pickup was not involved. Security footage from a hotel the night before showed someone had placed the bag in the pickup bed.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what may have caused Aaron to commit such a crime.



