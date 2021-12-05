Soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood involved in Lebanon, Mo. Armed Robbery that leaves co-conspirator dead; Felony murder charges filed

LEBANON, Mo. — An Armed Robbery at a Lebanon, Mo. residence leaves one suspect dead. The man was shot by a juvenile male who is in custody.

The public affairs office at Fort Leonard Wood confirmed information that some involved were soldiers, “We are aware of the incident that occurred in Lebanon, Missouri on [Friday] Dec. 3 involving three Soldiers who are stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those affected during this difficult time.”

Lebanon Police responded to a call of a person down in the 400 block of North Monroe Street on Friday, Dec. 3.

As officers arrived, they attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful. It was then determined he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The deceased is identified as Ethan J. Williams, 23, of Lebanon. It’s alleged that Williams along with two other men, Zachary R. Gillis, 18, and Blake R. Palson, 20, both of Fort Leonard Wood were involved in an Armed Robbery at a residence in Lebanon. Williams was shot by a juvenile male of Lebanon.

Palson and Gillis are arrested and charged:

Felony Murder

Felony Burglary

Felony Stealing

The two remain in the Laclede County Jail with no bond.

The juvenile male is currently being held at the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center on charges related to this investigation.

The Lebanon Missouri Police Dept are conducting the investigation.

The U.S. Army at FLW states, “we will continue to work closely with the Lebanon Police Department as the investigation continues.”

Assisting agencies include Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pulaski County Sheriff’s office, Laclede County Sheriff’s office, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.