Soldier arrives home, listed as Missing In Action during Korean War 1950, services Friday at Reeds Cemetery

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that Army Sgt. Loyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Reeds, Missouri, killed during the Korean War, is now accounted for as his remains have been identified.

Family members of Alumbaugh received his remains at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021. Under the escort of five Warriors’ Watch Riders, Ulmer Funeral Home transported him to Carthage, Missouri. He will be laid to rest this Friday, June 25, 2021, in Reeds, Missouri.

“In late 1950, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.” — DPAA

JOURNEY HOME BEGAN… In 2018, after a summit between former President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea repatriated the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers missing from the Korean War purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification. Other names identified are listed here.





SOME DATE OF DEATH VARY ACCORDING TO FAMILY. THERE HAS BEEN A GRAVESTONE IN PLACE FOR YEARS AT THE CEMETERY FOR ALUMBAUGH. ADDITIONALLY HIS NAME IS SPELLED WITH ONE “L”.

“Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for,” states a release to the media.

This is the same similar path and process that we followed summer of 2020 as a Baxter Springs, Kansas, sailor was returned home and buried at Baxter Springs Cemetery. Hadley Heavin served as F1C (Fireman First Class) on the USS West Virginia, but was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. It was that attack that ushered the United States into World War II. He was identified through DNA match. Heavin still has two living brothers.

To see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, click here to link to Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website.

