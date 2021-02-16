Snow Plow Slide Off; MoDOT Battles Bitter Cold Roads in SWMO

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Monday morning just before 10:00 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a slide off of large truck, near 6600 East 32nd.

The driver was operating a MODOT Snow Plow was not injured in this single vehicle crash. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

M&M Wrecker of Carthage were summoned to bring the vehicle back up to the roadway. And after a little maneuvering the right rear was lifted back to the road surface and the Snow Plow was able to drive away.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us Snow Plows are cautionary vehicles and people are asked to give them room to traverse the roadway.

