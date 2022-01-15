Snow covered roadways across the region; Joplin News First ‘on the road again’ firsthand conditions

JOPLIN-METRO — Snow began overnight and moving into the area it has gradually began covering roads in the immediate Joplin area. Click here for weather and roadway quick-links from FSHP. Scroll below for more from Joplin News First on the road again.
Deputies are reporting slick conditions on roadways this morning. Hopefully most are able to enjoy a snowy Saturday…Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas on Saturday, January 15, 2022
Highway crews are monitoring weather conditions, and ODOT has more than 500 trucks statewide ready for road clearing…Posted by Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Friday, January 14, 2022
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292
This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.