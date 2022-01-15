Snow covered roadways across the region; Joplin News First ‘on the road again’ firsthand conditions

You can get out. Use caution, drive under the speed limit, give yourself plenty of room to brake.

JOPLIN-METRO — Snow began overnight and moving into the area it has gradually began covering roads in the immediate Joplin area. Click here for weather and roadway quick-links from FSHP. Scroll below for more from Joplin News First on the road again.

“Please use extreme caution if you must be out on the roads this morning. Know the road conditions before you leave the house.” — MODOT

Deputies are reporting slick conditions on roadways this morning. Hopefully most are able to enjoy a snowy Saturday…

Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Highway crews are monitoring weather conditions, and ODOT has more than 500 trucks statewide ready for road clearing…

Posted by Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Friday, January 14, 2022
OUR FRIEND LISA HAD NO PROBLEMS MAKING IT FROM MIAMI TO JOPLIN BY 8:00 AM
POST COURTESY OF JIM DEGRAFF.

MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS

  • Arkansas 501-569-2374
  • Louisiana 888-762-3511
  • Mississippi 601-359-1993
  • Missouri 888-275-6636
  • Oklahoma 844-465-4997
  • Tennessee 877-244-0065
  • Texas 800-452-9292

