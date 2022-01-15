Snow covered roadways across the region; Joplin News First ‘on the road again’ firsthand conditions

You can get out. Use caution, drive under the speed limit, give yourself plenty of room to brake.

JOPLIN-METRO — Snow began overnight and moving into the area it has gradually began covering roads in the immediate Joplin area. Click here for weather and roadway quick-links from FSHP. Scroll below for more from Joplin News First on the road again.

“Please use extreme caution if you must be out on the roads this morning. Know the road conditions before you leave the house.” — MODOT

Deputies are reporting slick conditions on roadways this morning. Hopefully most are able to enjoy a snowy Saturday… Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Highway crews are monitoring weather conditions, and ODOT has more than 500 trucks statewide ready for road clearing… Posted by Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Friday, January 14, 2022

OUR FRIEND LISA HAD NO PROBLEMS MAKING IT FROM MIAMI TO JOPLIN BY 8:00 AM

POST COURTESY OF JIM DEGRAFF.

MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS

Arkansas 501-569-2374

Louisiana 888-762-3511

Mississippi 601-359-1993

Missouri 888-275-6636

Oklahoma 844-465-4997

Tennessee 877-244-0065

Texas 800-452-9292

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.