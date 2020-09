NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 6:30 PM Friday evening Newton County Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle rollover crash, on Quail Road near Colt Lane. Diamond Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded.

31-year-old, Bobbi Arnall, of Joplin, was operating a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville. She suffered moderate injuries in the crash. A 5-year-old female passenger, suffered minor injuries.