Smoke from motorcycle crash visible a mile away

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4:00 PM Joplin Fire and METS were dispatched to a reported motorcycle and car crash at 101 North Rangeline, the East intersection at Mall Road.

Crash involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a passenger car. The motorcycle according to eyewitnesses caught fire.

One tipster saw smoke from 1501 S Rangeline, over a mile away.

Joplin Police tell us a non-life threatening injuries to the operator of the motorcycle. The 55-year-old male was awake and alert while transported to a local hospital.

The female driver of the vehicle did not require transport. She remained at the scene.

Santa Fe wrecker towed both vehicles.













ZOOM TO ENLARGE

Thanks to our tipsters who caught vids and pics. Moderator Ashley, Tipster Robert and others.