Smoke alarm wakes residents allowing time to escape mobile home fire safely

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Thursday morning just after 2 a.m. Western Taney County Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire at 6054 Glenwood Dr., Merriam Woods, Mo.

“First arriving units reported that the house was 50% involved and the far west end collapsing. We were meet by the four occupants that live in the home. Their working smoke alarm woke them up and gave them enough time to safely out escape the fire.” — WTCFD

This area on the western edge of Merriman Woods is not served by fire hydrants, so a line of tankers was arranged to shuttle.

Authorities state it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with investigation, which is protocol.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist four people from the residence.

Crews remained on the scene until about 6 a.m.

According to National Fire Protection Association 2020 statistics say that in 60% of fatal fires there were non-working or no fire alarms present.

Many firefighting agencies recommend changing your batteries in your smoke alarms twice a year as you change clocks in spring and fall.

