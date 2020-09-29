Sludge tanker rolls on MO-43

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:30 AM Tuesday morning McDonald County 911 began receiving alerts of a semi tanker crash just south of the State Hwy 76 and MO-43 intersection in the western part of the county.

Tiff City Fire Department, Freeman Ambulance, and McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. And Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On the scene it was observed a northbound semi tanker carrying sludge (waste), from a farming operation, rolled to the east side, off the roadway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers tell us the driver suffered minor injuries. He was transported POV (privately owned vehicle) to a medical facility.

Troopers told us the sludge that had remained in the tanker was moved to another tanker on the scene. Any that had spilled into the ditch and runoff was contained and was then to be removed also.

Decatur Towing of Decatur, Arkansas was summoned to upright and remove the semi and tanker from the crash scene.

The roadway was open to all traffic shortly after 11:15 AM.

We will update our story right here as more information is released from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.