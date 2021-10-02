Skeletal remains discovered behind Dollar General, Missouri State Highway Patrol assist Cedar County Sheriff’s investigation

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol and Cedar County Sheriff’s office are investigating a body found Wednesday, Sept. 29, behind the Dollar General store in El Dorado Springs, Missouri.

Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that skeletal remains were found about 4 p.m. Wednesday behind the store at 205 W US Highway 54.

The identity of the dead person is unknown and the cause of death is also unknown, McClure said.

The investigation continues with the patrol assisting the Cedar County Sheriff’s office.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.