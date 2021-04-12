Skeletal human remains will require “extensive research” state Branson Police; Mushroom hunter discovered remains, most likely an adult female

BRANSON, Mo. — Officer Darold Donathan, of the Branson Police Department tells our sister station KOLR-10/NexStar Monday the human remains discovered by a mushroom hunter in Branson over the weekend could belong to an adult female.

Officer Donathan said, however, an identity is far from confirmed. The remains will need “extensive analysis” before a manner of death or identity can be fully confirmed.

He says the remains were exposed to the elements for a long period of time, making it harder for investigators to conduct the necessary dental, medical, and forensic examinations.

Authorities have found items at the scene that could serve as leads in the investigation.

