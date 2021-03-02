Sirens will Sound Statewide; Find Your Outside Siren in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday at 10:00 AM statewide Storm Sirens will sound in a test as part of the Severe Weather Awareness Week. Remember storm sirens are for outside hearing, not inside. Inside use a weather radio, your tv, phone or radio. Today is a statewide test.

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week to remind Missourians about potential severe weather and how to prepare for possible weather conditions and spring storm season.

The National Weather Service (NWS), State Emergency Management Agency and Keith Stammer, Joplin and Jasper County’s Emergency Manager, urge Joplin citizens and all Missourians to use this week’s resources to learn about severe weather and how to protect themselves in various scenarios.

Storm Sirens shall be activated when: