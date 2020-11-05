Sinkhole forming in Webb City

FILE VIDEO ABOVE, MARCH 2019 SINKHOLE IN JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD THAT FIRMED IN A DRIVEWAY.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Late Thursday afternoon one of our tipsters messaged us about a forming sinkhole in Webb City.

Sinkholes can be caused by caves collapsing or what would be suspected in this case, an underlying mineshaft collapsing. “There are cones around it and caution tape,” tipster stated.

Authorities ask that the public avoid passing through caution tape. There are no structures currently threatened. Protocol is they mark the ground and wait to see if it grows.

Here are some SINKHOLE fast facts from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

