Silver Dollar City staff share video update, “open Friday as scheduled”

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (SILVER DOLLAR CITY) – After experiencing a fire earlier today that burned three structures at the popular amusement park, marketing staff share a live! video talking about the damage and their plans for opening on Friday as normal.

Stating in a release of information online Thursday evening, “Guests can expect a fence around a small area of the park encompassing the Duplicating Lathe, Flossie’s Fried Fancies, and Heartland Home Furnishings.”

Jeff Ussery, Vice President of Operations states in a video release, “We had a fire here at Silver Dollar City. As tragic as it is, we are also so thankful things turned out the way they did. I want to take a moment to thank our first responders who were out here in such a short amount of time and got this fire knocked down. I want to thank our employees who were out here at the time working to make sure the fire didn’t spread throughout the park. And I also want to thank our guests for being so thoughtful and thinking about us and our time of need that we are facing right now. And we are looking forward to opening for you tomorrow and having you come to enjoy Silver Dollar City.”

Panning the camera around so you one can see the work going on in the area where the fire occurred. Staff reminds their Old Time Christmas, presented by Humana, will continue as normal. Including an 8-story Christmas tree in mid-town. All of their live shows and entertainment will be open.

“So SDC will look normal to most guests,” Ussery continues, “All of our lights are going to be on. You will see the fence here [motioning to a large wooden privacy fence] that is really just to keep folks out of that area until we can get some construction work done.”

