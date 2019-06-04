SILVER ALERT: Phillip Bartz, 79, missing and endangered was last seen early Sunday morning 6/2

SILVER ALERT: An endangered silver alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man named Phillip Bartz, the Missouri State Highway Patrol state in a press release.

He was last seen a Charcoal Gray 2008 Ford F250 with the Missouri license plate number 75A1YG. He was last seen near 2585 NW RT H, Rockville, MO which is due east of Rich Hill, MO.

Bartz resides in St. Clair County northeast of Nevada. However given the time frame and his resources, he could have easily traveled outside the area.

Bartz is white, 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing Long sleeved plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes with buckles. He currently suffers from Dementia and Depression.

If you see Mr. Bartz or have information you are asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 646-5822.