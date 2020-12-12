Tahoe shooting at Police during Pursuit, had Two Kids inside; Adults Suspects in Armed Robbery

Oklahoma armed robbery suspects, shooting at Missouri Police during pursuit, one suspect shot

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:30 PM tipsters began alerting us to a police pursuit in Newton County.

The vehicle, a black Tahoe with Arizona plates, was a suspect in an Armed Robbery in Miami, Oklahoma, that had occurred earlier Friday evening.

As a Newton County Deputy entered onto I-44 east the Tahoe sped up and shots were fired at law enforcement.

Speeds reported to be 115 miles an hour, the pursuit which continued I-44 east.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies led the pursuit. Other agencies involved; Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Duenweg Police Department, Sarcoxie Police Department, and Joplin Police Department.

Successful spikes were laid out at 26 MM. catching a front tire. 29.2 MM the suspect vehicle stopped and there was a short stand off and exchange of gunfire.

One suspect was injured. A 34 year old male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the side of his head. He was transported in custody to Mercy Joplin with a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy accompanying.

An adult female was transported to the Newton County jail.

Additionally in the vehicle were two juveniles. They were not injured. Jasper County Children’s Division Responded.

No law enforcement were injured. No civilians were injured in the Armed Robbery or in the pursuit.

More information as it is released from the Newton County Sheriff's Office will be updated here on our news tab at Four States Home Page.

