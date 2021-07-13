Drive-by shooting in Blendville Neighborhood, Joplin Police recover evidence, numerous casings in the roadway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police were alerted about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 2000 block of South Empire. Capt. William Davis tells us officers responded. He confirms that casings were discovered in the roadway.

The entire 2000 block of South Empire was closed to traffic. Detectives were on the scene interviewing people on the sidewalk and in various yards. It’s not known if the target was a residence, or another moving vehicle. No one was injured.

The investigation continues and they are seeking your help if you have information. The Joplin Police non-emergency phone number is working despite the current city computer issues. Call 417-623-3131 and ask for the officer on duty.

Witnesses tell us there were at least two people in the front of the vehicle, maybe one in the back. The vehicle continued traveling north, across 20th, then north into the 1900 block of South Empire.

Capt Davis could not confirm the exact vehicle description. However an officer on the scene confirmed this description. VEH OF INTEREST: blue or silver Toyota RAV 4 missing front bumper.

