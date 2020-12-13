Shots Fired during High Speed Chase; Sarcoxie Police Assist Newton County Deputies by Deploying Spike Strips

Along with two adults, there were two children in the SUV. Children are in the care of the Jasper County Division of Family Services.

UPDATE: The two suspects have been identified in the Friday night Newton County pursuit with reported gunshots fired. Formal charges have not been filed against, Daniel Michael Duran, 34, and Gabriela Espinoza, 24, both of Mesa, Arizona. They both remain in the Newton County Jail.

Sarcoxie Police Chief Brandy Corum tells us Officer Sweet of SPD deployed the spike strips near the Sarcoxie city limits at 26 MM (MO-37) that eventually stopped the I-44 eastbound black SUV at 29.2 MM.

Daniel Michael Duran, 34, and Gabriela Espinoza, 24, both of Mesa, Arizona, are facing numerous charges in Missouri and possible extradition to Oklahoma. Courtesy Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Duran is facing current charges and future court dates stemming from an arrest on October 1, 2020, in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to court records:

“(001) Count of POSS WPN BY PROHIB PERSON, (001) Count of UNLAW FLIGHT FROM LAW ENF VEH, (001) Count of DANGEROUS DRUG-POSS/USE, (003) Counts of, (001) Count of RESIST ARREST-PHYSICAL FORCE, (001) Count of PRESCRIPT DRUG-POSSESS/USE.” Duran is not been found guilty of those charges, they are just pending. (Image courtesy of Maricopa County, Arizona, Public Records).

ORIGINAL STORY: JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:30 PM Friday, tipsters began alerting us to a police pursuit in Newton County.

The vehicle, a black SUV with Arizona plates, was a suspect in an Armed Robbery in Miami, Oklahoma, that had occurred short time earlier Friday evening.

As a Newton County Deputy traveling north on MO-43 entered onto I-44 east the SUV sped up and reported shots were fired at law enforcement.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies led the pursuit. Other agencies involved; Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Duenweg Police Department, Sarcoxie Police Department, and Joplin Police Department.

Successful spikes were laid out at 26 MM. catching a right front tire. 29.2 MM the suspect vehicle stopped and there was a short stand off and exchange of gunfire.

One suspect was injured. A 34 year old male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the side of his head. He was transported in custody to Mercy Joplin with a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy accompanying.

An adult female was transported to the Newton County jail.

Additionally in the vehicle were two young children. They were not injured. Jasper County Children’s Division responded.

No law enforcement were injured. No civilians were injured in the Armed Robbery or in the pursuit.

