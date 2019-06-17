Shots fired downtown Joplin as bars close early Sunday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(JOPLIN, MO) - Sgt Clay Collard of the Joplin Police Department tell us overnight that they responded to the call of shots fired in the area, 400 block south Joplin at 0112 hours.

“It was an altercation between two adult males. That occurred in the middle of the road, a big disturbance.” Sgt Collard tells us that male #1 involved in the altercation pulled a gun out, started waving it, then fired 2 shots in the air.

Male #2 involved in the altercation then went to his vehicle, a short distance away, and retrieved a gun. As the confrontation continued he fired 2 shots into the air.

Police arrived to the scene male #1 had fled in an unknown vehicle. He has not been identified or located.

Male #2 remained on the scene, was interviewed, then arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently in the Joplin city jail. They are not releasing his name at this time.

“We brought detectives in, and they processed the scene and recovered shell casings,” and other evidence. “Half of 400 block to half of 500 block and all of 5th street and half of the north parking lot,”

Sgt Collard stated.

This is limited information that JPD are releasing. There were no physical injuries reported in the altercation.

If you have any information contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency number 417-623-3131. This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated here on Joplin News First on Four States Home Page.

UNRELATED ASSAULT

At the exact same time in an unrelated incident. A male bar patron was getting into his vehicle and was blindsided, assaulted by another male.

In that altercation the victim that was blindsided, got the upper hand. Police were able to detain and then arrest that male for assaulting the bar patron.