Two dead in shooting late Sunday night in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11:45 PM Sunday night Joplin dispatch alerted authorities to a possible shots fired at 110 North Rangeline Road in Joplin, The Bites and Pipes Hooka Lounge.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a request from Joplin, sending three county deputies.

Joplin Police already on the scene, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS Ambulance on the scene.

Joplin Police Capt William Davis confirms there are two deceased inside the Hookah Lounge after a large disturbance. They currently have one person custody.

Shannon Becker is live at the scene