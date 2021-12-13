Shooting suspect fled on pink/red BMX style bike, wanted by Miami, Okla. Police

MIAMI, Okla. — Sunday afternoon tipsters began contacting Joplin News First Tipline regarding a possible shooting in Miami. Attendees of the NEO production of The Nutcracker were put on lockdown as police searched the area for a shooting suspect. That suspect was not located.

Miami Police Dept. release details in a press release stating Sunday afternoon about 1:15 p.m. they were called to a residence, 26 H SE, in reference to a shooting.

“Officers made contact with Victim Kenneth Crane who had a gunshot wound in his leg. Crane was transported to Joplin area hospital for treatment. The shooter in the incident was identified as Daniel Zajicek W/M 5’10” 170 LBS. Zajicek fled the scene on a 20” red/pink BMX style bicycle and is still at large.” MIAMI OKLAHOMA POLICE DEPT.

The events surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators request anyone with information about this incident or the location of Zajicek are encouraged to call Miami Police Dept. at 918542-5585.

BIKE SIZES SUGGESTED BY GOOGLE. SUSPECT WAS RIDING A PINK/RED 20” BMX STYLE BIKE.

